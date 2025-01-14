Google Home starts widely rolling out its colorful new look

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Home has now adopted dynamic color.

The feature is rolling out widely today via the Play Store with version 3.28.1.6.

Users will have to be on the Public Preview program.

Google released its big Material You redesign on Android 12, and it expanded even further with Android 13. Thanks to Material You’s Dynamic Color, users could personalize their devices to align with the color scheme of their wallpaper. For whatever reason, Google Home has long avoided Dynamic Color, but that’s coming to an end.

Last week, Google began testing a “Dynamic color scheme” for Google Home on Android phones and tablets. As the company explained, the app “will now reflect the color scheme that you choose for your Android phone or tablet for a more consistent and personalized experience.” The rollout was made available to those who are in the Public Preview program, but not everyone was seeing the change at the time. Now it appears the update has rolled out widely via the Play Store with version 3.28.1.6.

If you are in the Public Preview, you’ll now notice that the background, bottom bar, and accent colors are different. Previously, the app featured a white or dark gray background and bottom bar with a royal blue accent. Now the background and bottom bar are tinted and features a new accent color. The device tiles have also received a refresh it appears.

This update comes not long after Google opened up its Home API preview to developers. This move allows devs to start building apps that tap into this new tool for controlling smart homes.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments