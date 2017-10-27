After over a year of waiting, the hit sci-fi Netflix TV show Stranger Things is finally available to binge watch for a second season. In one of the many media tie-ins for the show, Google is letting fans chat directly with the young characters of Stranger Things as part of an interactive audio game that uses the Google Home family of connected speakers.

Editor's Pick 13 things you didn’t know you could do with Google Home and Chromecast Looking to buy one of the new Google Home smart speakers or a Chromecast, or just want to make the most of one you already own? Here's a list of the best hidden features for …

If you own one, and if you live in the U.S., the U.K., Canada or Australia, you can say , “Ok Google, talk to Dustin from Stranger Things” and Dustin Henderson will begin speaking to you from some kind of time portal from 1984 in Hawkins, Indiana. He and other members of the Stranger Things cast will interact with you as you try to help them in their season 2 adventures (How you are speaking to them from over 30 years in the future is an exercise best left alone, we suspect).

Obviously, you might want to watch the second season of Stranger Things on Netflix before you start playing the Google Home audio game, or you might get some of its surprises spoiled for you. This kind of media tie-in may be a sign of things to come for Google Home, as we can imagine even more of these marketing opportunities showing up on your speaker in the near future.

In the meantime, do you think these kinds of interactive games on Google Home are something you might enjoy? Let us know what you think in the comments! Oh, and Justice for Barb!