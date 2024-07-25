Google expanding access to Gemini in Messages and its special version for teens

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Starting today, Google is rolling out Gemini chats within Google Messages to more countries and languages.

Google is also making the Gemini Android app available in more areas.

The company is also expanding access to its special teen-centric version of Gemini.

Earlier this year, Google Messages users gained the ability to chat with Google Gemini just like they would with friends and family, right in the app. As cool as this is, Google limited this feature to a small selection of countries and languages.

Today, Google is expanding access to Gemini within Google Messages. Starting now, Google is gradually rolling out support for this feature to the European Economic Area (EEA), the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. These areas will also have the ability to chat in previously announced languages such as French, Polish, and Spanish.

To start a chat with Gemini in Messages, just fire up the Messages app, tap the Start chat button, and then select Gemini. You can also tap the Gemini icon that appears above the Start chat button if your version of Messages supports that feature.

In addition to wider support for Gemini within Messages, Google is also widening the reach of its special version of Gemini designed for teens. Previously locked to certain areas of the world, the teen-centric version of Gemini is going global, with support for over 40 languages. Gemini’s teen version puts up certain safeguards to protect youth while also slightly changing the user experience to better assist teens in getting used to working with AI.

Finally, the Gemini Android app is coming to more countries today. If you live in an area where the Gemini mobile app hasn’t been available, it might be worth checking to see if it’s available now by clicking the button below.

