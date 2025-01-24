Google Fi is once again sending out $25 relief credits

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Fi Wireless is offering $25 in Fi credits to users affected by the ongoing LA wildfires.

The MVNO notified users of the same in a recent email, revealing that it will offer the credits based on subscribers’ service zip codes.

The $25 credit is being offered per line and will be automatically applied to eligible accounts in the next few days.

After offering hurricane relief credits to affected subscribers in the southern United States last year, Google Fi Wireless is now sending $25 in Fi credits to users affected by the LA wildfires.

According to user reports on Reddit, the Google-backed MVNO recently emailed subscribers to notify them of its wildfire relief efforts. The email states that the company will offer subscribers a $25 Fi credit based on their service zip code, which will be automatically applied to their accounts in the next few days.

Although not explicitly stated in the email, Google Fi Wireless is offering the relief credit per line. The comments indicate that subscribers with more than one line linked to an account are receiving the $25 Fi credits for each line.

We currently don’t have information on the zip codes eligible for the wildfire relief credit. Google previously used FEMA’s disaster declaration to narrow down the eligible zip codes for its hurricane relief efforts. If it uses the same method for its wildfire relief efforts, all subscribers in Los Angeles County should be eligible for the $25 Fi credits.

