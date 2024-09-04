Google Drive support reveal suddenly makes Snapdragon laptops more appealing

TL;DR Qualcomm’s CEO announced that Google Drive will be updated to support Windows on Arm.

Google Drive support for Windows on Arm is coming later this year.

NordVPN and ExpressVPN will also get Windows on Arm support.

IFA 2024 is underway and the event is starting with some big news. Windows on Arm is about to finally get a long-awaited, highly requested app.

One of the big barriers to adopting Windows on Arm is a lack of support for some crucial apps. Google Drive happens to be one of these holdouts. While it can be accessed through a web browser, users have been unable to install the desktop version of the app, which is a pain in the neck for heavy users.

But it looks like Google Drive support for Windows on Arm is on its way. During Qualcomm’s press conference today at IFA, the company’s CEO Cristiano Amon announced that Google Drive support will arrive later this year. This follows closely on the heels of Google’s recent update of the Chrome browser to support Arm64.

VPNs have also been sorely missing from Windows on Arm, but not anymore. Amon revealed that NordVPN and ExpressVPN will also be adding support for Snapdragon laptops starting today.

Now that Windows on Arm is getting these apps, hopefully, more apps will follow suit. Maybe now Adobe will feel compelled enough to bring Premiere Pro over to the Arm party.

