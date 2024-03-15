Google Drive could make finding files easier with new organization feature

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on adding a new file organization feature called “Categories.”

Categories will reportedly have broader usability than the existing “labels” feature.

The feature will have 12 predefined categories that can be applied to files.

Google Drive offers a few options, like creating folders, for keeping all your files in order. However, it can still sometimes be difficult to find exactly the file you’re looking for. New code in the Google Drive app suggests Google is working on a way to make file discovery a little easier.

Code within the Google Drive app shows that Google could soon expand file organization further with the addition of a “Categories” feature. Discovered by TheSpAndroid, the feature would come with 12 predefined categories the user could apply to their files. These groups include:

Auto

Banking

Expenses

Home

IDs

Insurance Medical

Pets

School

Taxes

Travel

Work

Users already have the option of creating folders to drop their files into. However, unlike with folders, multiple categories can be assigned to a single file. For example, an auto insurance bill could be tagged with the Auto, Expenses, and Insurance categories. Such a feature would help increase a file’s discoverability.

To access this feature, the user would have to tap on the three-dot next to the file. Doing this brings up a menu with an option to “Manage Categories.” This feature could come to Android, iOS, and desktop, but it’s unclear when.

