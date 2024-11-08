These are Google's new international Doodles for today

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Two new Google Doodles have rolled out.

One celebrates the birthday of singer, actor, writer, and rights activist Maureen Watson.

The other celebrates Cambodia’s independance.

As you’ve probably noticed, Google likes to occasionally reimagine its logo on Search. Known as Google Doodles, it’s a way for the company to celebrate milestones in history, raise awareness about important topics, or provide some fun in the form of a short game. If you want to know what the latest Doodles are about, there’s one that celebrates Australian singer, actor, writer, and Aboriginal rights activist Maureen Watson. The other that launched today recognizes Independence Day for Cambodia.

Both Google Doodles launched exclusively in their home territories, so you probably probably won’t see them if you’re in the US. But if you’re still curious, we’ll break down some of the fun facts behind these Doodles.

Starting with Australia’s Doodle, the art was created by artist Rubii Red, who is the niece of Watson. Red says that the concept for the drawing is remembering a loved one in cloud of smoke, inspired by similar visuals you see in media “like when Simba is visited by his father, Mustafa, among the stars.”

The Doodle celebrates Watson’s birthday, which happens to be today. She was born in 1931 on Darumbal Country in Queensland. At the age of 21, she enrolled in University of Queensland where she studied art and joined the Aboriginal rights movement. She later went on to become an actor, playwright, vocalist, and author. You can learn more about Maureen Watson’s story in her Google Doodles page.

The other Google Doodle that launched today features a waving Cambodian flag above a blue Google banner. As mentioned earlier, this celebrates Cambodia’s independance, which happened on this day in 1953. During this day, it’s said that Government officials hold a formal ceremony at the Independance Monument where the flag is raised and a ceremonial flame is lit.

If you want to see Doodles from the past or Doodles that fall on your birthday, you can check them out for yourself. The search allows you to filter by date, style, format, color, and topic.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments