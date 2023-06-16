Google just killed Google Domains: Just kidding, it got sold

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has sold its Google Domains business to Squarespace.

The service will eventually be shut down as part of the deal.

Google stepped into the domain registration arena in 2014 with Google Domains. Now, the company has decided to sell the business to Squarespace.

Squarespace announced the news late yesterday (June 15), confirming that it will acquire Google Domains’ assets, including roughly 10 million customer domains hosted on the service. Unfortunately, the business “will be winding down following a transition period.”

A Google representative noted that the deal was part of “efforts to sharpen our focus.”

What does this mean for customers? Squarespace confirmed that it would honor all existing Google Domains customers’ renewal prices for “at least” 12 months after the deal is closed. The agreement is expected to close in Q3 2023.

“Upon closing, Squarespace, a long-time reseller of Google Workspace, will become the exclusive domains provider for any customer purchasing a domain along with their Workspace subscription from Google directly for a minimum of three years,” the new owner added.

The deal comes despite Google Domains finally exiting beta status in 2022 after eight years. But it is a little refreshing (albeit not surprising in this case) to see Google selling a business rather than outright killing it as we’ve seen with its other properties.

