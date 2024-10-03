Users report Google Discover is no longer showing new content

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Users are noticing that Google Discover isn’t showing new content.

It appears the feed is only showing stories that are a day old or later.

Google Discover is a great feature that can introduce you to content you may be interested in taking a look at. The feed usually refreshes with new content to check out, but it appears that is no longer happening for some users.

First spotted by Search Engine Land, some Google Discover users are reporting they are having issues with their feed. Specifically, these users say they are getting served content that’s 24 hours old or later instead of new content.

SEO consultant Gagan Ghotra said on X (formerly Twitter) that the Google Discover feed is stuck showing content from yesterday. “Only Headlines section cards are loading new news and the rest is stuck at yesterday.” Another X user writes, “This is happening in countries such as Mexico, Argentina and Spain.” Meanwhile, Nicolás Billia on LinkedIn states that “Google’s Discover feed is currently experiencing disruptions, with users in certain markets not seeing news from the past 24 hours.”

It’s unclear how widespread spread this disruption truly is. But it seems the problem is affecting at least three different countries. We have reached out to Google for comment and we’ll update when more information is available.

