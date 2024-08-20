Google could soon help you discover new and upcoming movies and TV shows (APK teardown)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Google Discover feed could soon get a new card that will show details about new movies and TV shows.

The option to enable the card will appear alongside the Air quality, Weather, Finances, and Sports options in the Customize menu.

The TV and Movies card is currently in development and could arrive with a future update.

Google lets you customize the Discover feed on your device to show news and updates based on your interests. In addition, it lets you add four cards at the top of the feed that show you the current air quality and weather in your location, along with stock prices from a customized company watchlist and score updates from your favorite sports teams. Soon, Google could add another card to the mix that will provide updates on new and upcoming movies and TV shows.

We spotted the upcoming card in a teardown of the latest beta update for the Google app (version 15.32.37.28) and managed to enable it ahead of the official rollout. As you can see in the attached screenshots, the Customize menu for the Discover feed will show a new TV and Movies option when the card rolls out.

Enabling the TV and Movies option will add a new card at the top of the feed underneath the Search bar, which will show information about new and upcoming movies and TV shows. For movies, the card will include the title and runtime, along with a small preview of the movie’s poster. The card will also highlight if the movie is playing in theaters or if it’s available on another platform.

We were not able to surface a similar card for a TV show, so we can’t confirm if it will be any different. But we expect it to include basic information like the title, a poster, the platform on which the show is available, and perhaps the number of episodes. We’ll have to wait until the official rollout to know for sure.

