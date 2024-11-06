Say goodbye to the meatballs: Google Contacts rolls out new contact settings UI

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR The Google Contacts app is getting a new UI for contact options.

You will now see new icons for contact settings and a “Reminders” option for setting birthday/anniversary reminders for a contact.

These options were previously available through the meatballs (three-dot) menu.

The Google Contacts app is rolling out yet another redesign to simplify contact options, which are essentially the settings you can manipulate for individual contacts.

Previously spotted by Android Authority contributor Assemble Debug, the redesigned contact options page, previously available through the meatballs (three-dot) menu on the top right of a contact, now shows icons for different contact settings, such as Contact ringtone, Share Contact, Add to home screen, Move to another account, and more.

Old UI New UI

A new “Reminders” option has been added to the list. It lets users set reminders for contacts’ birthdays and anniversaries. You will also notice a “Contact info from” section at the bottom of a contact’s page. This shows which Google account or app the contact is available from.

The above screenshots show the old and the new Contacts app UI. The changes are rolling out with version 4.44.31.692334116 of the Google Contacts app.

