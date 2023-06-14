Google probably owes you money and here's how to get it

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR A Google class-action settlement is ready to be paid to users.

To get money from the settlement, you must be an American and have used Google Search between October 2006 and September 2013.

It is likely most people will get less than $8.00.

Back in August, Google’s parent company Alphabet, Inc., agreed to pay out for a class-action suit related to privacy. The suit was related to a 2013 filing that accused the company of “storing and intentionally, systematically, and repeatedly divulging” users’ search queries to third parties. Google refused to admit wrongdoing but agreed to pay out a $23 million settlement.

Today, you can inform the settlement administrators that you’d like some of that Google class-action money. All you need to do is visit the settlement’s website and fill out your information. To be eligible, you must be an American and have clicked on a Google Search result link between October 2006 and September 2013. So that’s pretty much everyone in the United States over the age of 18.

The administrators expect the average settlement to be about $7.70. However, that number could decrease or increase depending on how many people sign up for the payout.

You have until July 31, 2023, to file your claim. Meanwhile, a court will approve the settlement in October. There’s a chance that the court could request modifications or that appeals could alter the terms. However, this will not affect your standing with the payout, it just might change the amount or delay when you receive it.

Comments