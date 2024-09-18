Google Chrome's latest features ensure your browsing history follows you everywhere

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Chrome’s new update automatically syncs tab groups across all devices for seamless browsing.

Chrome is also testing a feature that suggests pages based on your browsing history on other devices.

Enterprise users get new features like Google Calendar integration on the new tab page.

Google has just announced a series of new features for its Chrome browser designed to improve the experience for users and businesses. These updates aim to streamline the browsing process and offer new tools to make switching between devices and managing work tasks more efficient.

One of the key highlights for general users is an improvement in how Chrome handles tab groups. Previously, users could manually save and sync their tab groups on a desktop, but now Chrome will automatically do this across all devices, whether you’re using a desktop, Android, or iOS.

This could mean if you’re researching something on your computer at home and want to pick it up on your phone later, your tabs will be saved and ready to go on whichever device you’re using next.

Google is also testing a new feature that suggests web pages to revisit based on tabs you’ve had open on other devices. Google gave an example where Chrome would prompt you with a suggestion to open the same website on your phone’s new tab that you last visited on your computer.

This proactive approach could come in handy for users who juggle multiple devices throughout the day and want a quicker way to get back to their browsing sessions without needing to bookmark or manually search for those pages again.

On the enterprise side, Chrome is also introducing several enhancements to improve productivity. One new feature gives Google Workspace users a clear view of their daily calendar as soon as they open a new tab. This makes it easier for employees to quickly check their schedules or jump into virtual meetings without needing to open the full Calendar app. This functionality is rolling out gradually, offering yet another way for businesses to streamline their workflows.

