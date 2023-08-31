Google Chrome could soon let you share passwords with up to 6 people

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Chrome’s upcoming password-sharing feature could be limited to members of a Google family group.

That means you’ll soon be able to share your saved Chrome passwords with up to six people.

Google Chrome could soon add a password-sharing feature that lets users share login credentials with other family members.

While Chrome lets you save passwords in Google’s Password Manager, sharing these stored details with other accounts isn’t possible. It seems Google is readying a partial fix for this problem.

Browser expert Leopeva64 (via Android Police) has discovered evidence of the new password-sharing feature coming to Chrome. It’ll initially allow users to share passwords with other members of their Google family group. That means if you’re a Chrome user and want to share your passwords with others, you can do so by creating a family group with up to six members.

When Chrome’s password-sharing feature goes live, which it isn’t at the moment, you’ll notice a new share button in the Password Manager within the credentials you want to share. After clicking the button, a dialog will display the members of your Google family group, and you’ll be able to share the password with any of those members.

If you don’t have a family group, the dialog box will inform you that password sharing is only possible for family groups and will prompt you to create one.

