Google Chrome gets a security and privacy makeover: What it means for you

Google is rolling out a suite of updates to its Chrome browser that aim to enhance user security and privacy online. The updates, which accompany the latest version of Chrome, include a proactive Safety Check, streamlined notification management, and one-time website permissions.

One of the key updates is an upgraded Safety Check feature, which now runs more proactively in the background and offers increased protection against online threats. Here are some of the new capabilities that Google talked about: If you haven’t visited a website in a while, Chrome will automatically take away any permissions you’ve granted it, like access to your camera or microphone.

Some websites trick you into allowing notifications and then bombard you with spam. Chrome will now identify these and automatically revoke their permission to send you notifications.

Safety Check will alert you if your browser is out of date, your passwords are weak, or there are any other security concerns.

On desktop, Safety Check will continue to flag any extensions that might pose a security risk and make it easy for you to remove them.

The other big update announced today is that Google is making it easier for users to unsubscribe from unwanted website notifications. The feature is currently rolling out to Pixel devices but will soon be available on a wider range of Android devices. Users will be able to stop notifications from specific websites with a single tap through the notifications drawer. According to Google, this feature has already led to a 30% reduction in notification volume on supported Pixel devices.

Another privacy-focused update is the introduction of one-time website permissions. Users can now choose to grant access to sensitive features like the camera or microphone on a temporary basis. Once the user leaves the site, Chrome automatically revokes the granted permissions, preventing further access unless explicitly reauthorized. This feature is available across both Android and desktop versions of Chrome, providing users with more control over their online privacy.

In conclusion, Google’s latest Chrome updates signify a clear step towards a safer and more user-centric online environment. You’ll have less to worry about when it comes to shady websites and unwanted notifications, and you’ll have more control over what information you share.

