Google Chrome could be the next app to get a Floating Action Button

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Chrome is testing a Floating Action Button (FAB) for opening new tabs.

FABs are already used in apps like Gmail and Google Maps for primary actions.

Google Chrome is poised to embrace a new design element called the Floating Action Button (FAB). FABs have been a staple of Google’s Material Design language, appearing in essential apps like Gmail, Google Maps, and Google Keep. Now, Chrome is poised to join this list with a useful new button.

According to Google, a FAB is “a high-emphasis button that lets the user perform a primary action in an application.” It’s typically positioned at the bottom right corner of the screen and promotes a single, focused action. In apps like Google Keep, it’s used to create new notes, while in Google Maps, it centers the map on the user’s location.

Current UI Updated UI

We spotted the new FAB in the latest beta version of Chrome (127.0.6533.23). It’s dedicated to launching a new tab from the tabs overview screen. Compared to the current top-left placement of the new tab button, the FAB at the bottom right is definitely a more intuitive and ergonomic choice.

The integration of FABs into Google’s ecosystem apps is likely to continue. Apps like Gmail, Google Maps, and Google Keep already feature FABs for quick actions. In fact, Google Drive currently has two FABs: one dedicated to starting a new upload/creation process and a newly added camera shortcut for quickly scanning a document. Furthermore, Google has been experimenting with a FAB for Gemini across various apps like Google Messages and Gmail.

While the Chrome FAB is not yet available in the stable version of Chrome, its appearance in the beta version suggests an imminent public release.

Thanks to Tim Liebrock for the tip and screenshot.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments