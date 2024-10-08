Google Chat adds voice message transcription for web and mobile users

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Chat is rolling out a new feature that automatically transcribes voice messages.

Users can view or hide transcriptions, with screen readers also supporting the feature.

The rollout begins today for all Google Workspace and Workspace Individual users across Android, iOS, and web platforms.

Google is further enhancing Google Chat, its messaging platform aimed at businesses and organizations, with a new voice message transcription feature. This update follows the introduction of voice messages earlier this year, continuing the evolution of the app, which succeeded the now-defunct Google Hangouts.

This new feature, announced today, automatically transcribes voice messages into text, bringing it in line with transcription capabilities found in other Google products like Google Meet.

The transcription feature will be available on all platforms that support Google Chat, including Android, iOS, and the web. Users will be able to view the transcription of a voice message by clicking on the “View transcript” option located beneath the message. They can also hide the transcription by clicking “Hide transcript.”

For users who rely on screen readers, the voice message transcriptions will be treated as readable text, further enhancing accessibility.

From an administrative standpoint, the feature is enabled by default. However, Google Workspace administrators can opt to deactivate it at the domain or organizational unit level by turning off all attachments in the settings.

Both voice messages and their accompanying transcriptions will be treated as attachments, making them subject to the same controls for compliance and monitoring as any other type of message. This ensures that tools such as Google Vault, Google Takeout, and the Security Investigation Tool (SIT) can handle these attachments seamlessly.

The voice transcription functionality will be accessible to all Google Workspace customers and Google Workspace Individual subscribers, with support for Android, iOS, and web versions of Google Chat. However, the rollout is expected to take time, with full availability for all users possibly taking more than 15 days from now.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments