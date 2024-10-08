Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Google Chat borrows this WhatsApp feature to enhance communication
- Google Chat is rolling out support for video messages, which could make users’ interactions more personal.
- For now, you can only record video messages using the web client, but you can view received ones on your smartphone.
- The feature is currently unavailable on Linux, ChromeOS, and Firefox, and recordings are limited to a maximum of three minutes.
Google Chat is starting to roll out video messaging support to eligible users. The feature is already offered by some popular messaging apps, like WhatsApp, and it aims to make users’ connections more personal.
Google has announced that video messaging is coming to its Chat service. The gradual rollout has already started for Rapid Release domains, with Scheduled Release domains to follow on October 25. The company highlights that it could take the feature up to 15 days to appear on your end.
For the time being, recording video messages is restricted to those using Google Chat on the web — excluding Linux, ChromeOS, and Firefox. Nevertheless, users can watch and reply to received video messages in the mobile app just fine. Notably, there appears to be a three-minute limit, which prevents users from recording long videos.
To utilize the new addition, you must be subscribed to one of the following Google Workspace plans:
- Business (Starter, Standard, Plus)
- Enterprise (Standard, Plus)
- Essentials (Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus)
- Nonprofits
- Frontline (Starter, Standard)
Once the feature is available on your end, you can send a video message on Google Chat by hitting the Record button (next to Send). This will reveal a menu that lets you choose between Voice message and Video message. Pick the latter option to start recording video using your computer’s webcam.