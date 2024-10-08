Google Chat borrows this WhatsApp feature to enhance communication

Google Chat is starting to roll out video messaging support to eligible users. The feature is already offered by some popular messaging apps , like WhatsApp , and it aims to make users’ connections more personal.

Google has announced that video messaging is coming to its Chat service. The gradual rollout has already started for Rapid Release domains, with Scheduled Release domains to follow on October 25. The company highlights that it could take the feature up to 15 days to appear on your end.

For the time being, recording video messages is restricted to those using Google Chat on the web — excluding Linux, ChromeOS, and Firefox. Nevertheless, users can watch and reply to received video messages in the mobile app just fine. Notably, there appears to be a three-minute limit, which prevents users from recording long videos.

To utilize the new addition, you must be subscribed to one of the following Google Workspace plans:

Business (Starter, Standard, Plus)

Enterprise (Standard, Plus)

Essentials (Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus)

Nonprofits

Frontline (Starter, Standard)

Once the feature is available on your end, you can send a video message on Google Chat by hitting the Record button (next to Send). This will reveal a menu that lets you choose between Voice message and Video message. Pick the latter option to start recording video using your computer’s webcam.