Google Camera app gets first UI overhaul since the Pixel 4

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Google Camera app is getting a new update.

The update will be the first big shake-up of the UI since 2019.

The biggest change adds a switch between photo and video modes.

One of the best camera apps for Android is the Google Camera app. If you’re a frequent user of the Google Camera app, get ready for it to look a little different soon. A new update will change the UI as you currently know it.

New information from Google News (via Telegram) confirms a leak Android Authority revealed back in August. The Google Camera app is about to get a UI overhaul for the first time since the Pixel 4.

The biggest change will be a complete separation of the photo and video tabs. There will now be a dedicated switch under the mode selection bar. When you select a mode, the bar will now show you tabs for either photo or video. Photo: Action Pan, Long Exposure, Portrait, Photo (main), Night Sight, Panorama, Photo Sphere

Action Pan, Long Exposure, Portrait, Photo (main), Night Sight, Panorama, Photo Sphere Video: Pan, Video (main), Slow motion, Time Lapse

That’s not the only change you’ll see. The “More” tab will be removed, and video stabilization modes will now be found in the quick settings. Speaking of quick settings, it will now open by swiping up, the opposite of how you currently pull up the menu. And the shortcut button for settings has been relocated to the bottom left-hand corner.

Additionally, the Pixel 6 series will reportedly get the Pixel 7’s new zoom slider in this update. Last, but not least, the app’s icon will be slightly changed so that it looks a little bigger.

With a revamp like this, it may take some time to establish your muscle memory for this new layout. But the app was long due for an overhaul anyway, and this will probably make the UI feel a little more fresh and modern. These changes appear in update v.9.0.115.561695573.37.

