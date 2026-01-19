Google Calendar is making it harder to lose track of all your multiple calendars

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Calendar will now always show any secondary calendars you own in your Settings list.

The change builds on last year’s move to give every secondary calendar a dedicated owner.

The rollout starts today for personal accounts and on January 27 for Workspace users.

It’s pretty easy to create a secondary calendar in Google Calendar and then completely forget about it, but Google is stepping in to tidy things up. The company is rolling out a change that ensures any secondary calendars you own will always appear in your calendar list in Settings, making them easier to find and manage.

Detailed in a Google Workspace Update, this move builds on a change Google introduced late last year, when it moved secondary calendars to a dedicated ownership model. Under that system, every secondary calendar has a single owner who’s responsible for its settings, permissions, and lifecycle. The new update closes a practical gap in that setup by ensuring ownership is visible.

Google says owners will still have the option to pin these calendars to their main calendar view if they want, or keep them tucked away in Settings. From there, you can manage sharing, transfer ownership to someone else, or delete the calendar entirely for all subscribers. The company also recommends limiting ownership to no more than 100 calendars per user. For accounts that exceed that number, calendars will be added gradually to avoid performance issues.

There’s one caveat for anyone using Apple Calendar to manage Google calendars. Owned calendars may not automatically sync across, meaning you might need to manually enable them through Google’s calendar sync page if they don’t show up as expected.

The change is rolling out gradually. Users with personal Google accounts should start seeing previously missing owned calendars appear from today, while Google Workspace domains will follow from January 27. Google says the rollout could take longer than 15 days to reach everyone.

