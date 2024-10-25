Google Calendar on the web catches up with Android with this fan-favorite feature

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Calendar on the web just added a dark mode theme.

The change is part of a wider design refresh for the web version of the Google app.

The updates started rolling out on Wednesday and should be available to all users over the coming weeks.

Google’s suite of apps is so polished that you can make certain assumptions about how what features it has. These assumptions aren’t always accurate — I just learned that the web version of Google Calendar didn’t have a dark mode until this week. A recent design update to the app has corrected this omission, allowing users to choose between light, dark, and device default themes.

A Google Workspaces update on Wednesday announced a refreshed user interface for the Calendar app, with several changes made to bring the look in line with Google Material Design 3. The introduction of dark mode is just one of these new measures, and it will come as welcome news to users who always opt for the more eye-friendly color scheme.

Other changes brought in alongside the light and dark themes include more modern and accessible controls, updated iconography, and tweaks to Google’s custom typography and typefaces.

The changes are rolling out in stages, starting with Rapid Release domains, and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks. The refresh will eventually be available to all users and will also apply to the task list view. Android Authority staff have already seen the changes applied.

To activate Google Calendar dark mode once it is available, go to settings at the top-right of the screen, represented by the cog icon. The Density and Color option on the dropdown menu will be replaced with Appearance once the changes take effect. Choose this option, and you’ll be presented with the chance to change the theme.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments