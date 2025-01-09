Google Calendar may tweak UI to simplify juggling multiple calendars (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Android users everywhere take advantage of Google Calendar to help organize their lives, keeping track of appointments, meetings, and basically everything else going on in our lives. With so much going on, lots of us take advantage of the app’s ability to work with multiple calendars at once, meaning you can have one dedicated to work, one for family events, and others you share with friends. Now it looks like Google could be streamlining Calendar’s UI to make it just a bit faster to choose from among all your calendars when entering the details for a new event.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Right now, when you go to add an event in Calendar, it defaults to the Events calendar for the account you currently have active. And if you instead want to create the event in one of your other calendars, you can tap on your account details to see an expanded view that lists all of them, across all accounts tied to your phone.

That’s absolutely fine, and works just as it should, but as we were digging through a recent Calendar update we spotted what could be a change that will make selecting the calendar for a new event a little bit easier. Looking at version 2025.01.1-713312946-release of Calendar for Android, we found that it’s possible to activate an alternate UI for the event creation screen, one that now shows all your calendars right there, with having to tap through to a new menu first.

The old calendar chooser (left); Google’s in-development calendar carousel (right)

If you’re juggling multiple accounts, you’d still need to tap on the email associated with your account there to switch between them, but once you select one, you should be able to get all of its calendars in one convenient row. Especially if you’re entering in a lot of events at once (like when planning a trip) but want some of those associated with different calendars, this looks like it could be a more convenient way to quickly jump back and forth between a few.

So far, this is the first we’ve seen of this UI refinement, and it’s entirely possible that it could still change form a bit before Google settles on an interface it really likes. We’ll keep you updated on further progress as we spot any future changes to Calendar.

