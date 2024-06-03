Google sunsets another service, this time impacting businesses

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is shutting down its Business Profile chat feature on July 31, 2024.

Customers won’t be able to start new chats after July 15, but ongoing conversations can continue until July 31.

Businesses can download their chat and call history through Google Takeout before the deadline.

Google is bidding farewell to yet another of its services, this time to Google Business Messaging. This decision marks the end of an often overlooked messaging service integrated into Google Maps and Search, adding another tombstone to Google’s growing graveyard of abandoned products. (h/t: Search Engine Land)

The service, known somewhat interchangeably as “Google Business Messaging” and “Google Business Profile Chat,” allowed customers to initiate conversations with businesses directly through their Google Maps or Search listings. This provided a convenient channel for customer service inquiries and other interactions.

Businesses that have utilized this service have received emails from Google notifying them of the impending shutdown. In these messages, Google acknowledged the inconvenience this may cause while reaffirming its commitment to providing valuable tools for businesses. The company also emphasized that this decision, while difficult, is part of its ongoing efforts to refine and improve its offerings.

Key Dates and Actions for Businesses: July 15, 2024: Customers will no longer be able to initiate new chats with businesses. Ongoing conversations will continue, but users will be notified of the feature’s discontinuation.

Customers will no longer be able to initiate new chats with businesses. Ongoing conversations will continue, but users will be notified of the feature’s discontinuation. July 31, 2024: Google will permanently remove the chat functionality and call history from Google Business Profiles. Google has encouraged businesses to download their chat and call history before the July 31 deadline. Businesses can retrieve this data through Google Takeout and archive it for future reference or integration into other customer relationship management (CRM) systems.

While the demise of Google Business Messaging may not be mourned by all, it serves as a reminder of the ever-evolving tech landscape and the importance of diversifying communication channels for businesses reliant on tech platforms.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments