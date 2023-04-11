Google creates 'experiment updates' page to disclose changes to Bard

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has created an updates page for its experimental conversational AI service — Bard.

The updates page will provide better transparency on the changes made to the Bard chatbot.

The page tells what has changed and why.

Google describes its conversational AI chatbot, Bard, as an experiment. And as an experiment, the company is constantly working on the service to improve it. However, the changes Google would make to Bard were often unclear. That’s changing as the company introduces a new updates page for the AI service.

On the Experiment updates page for Bard, Google announced the creation of the page and why it was made. According to the company, the page is meant for posting the “latest features, improvements, and bug fixes for the Bard experiment.” As for why it was created, the tech giant states that the purpose is to have a centralized place where it’s easy for people to see updates they can test and provide feedback.

Each section has a “what” and “why” for every update. At the moment, the page includes two other announcements. One of those announcements reveals that a “Google it” option was added to Bard. This feature reportedly adds suggested Search topics when clicked on so people can explore a broader range of interests.

The final announcement involves updates to Bard’s capabilities, specifically for math and logic. Google notes that “Bard doesn’t always get it right on math and logic prompts.” However, the Mountain View-based organization says it’s “working toward higher-quality responses in these areas.”

While the firm could’ve created this page when it launched Bard, it’s better late than never. It’s nice to see a little more transparency in regard to how Google is changing its AI.

