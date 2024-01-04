Google Bard site reveals several new features in the works

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Bard’s website appears to show that multiple new features could be coming to the chatbot.

The new features include bot creation, “Gallery,” “Tasks,” background/foreground sharing, and “Power-Up.”

It’s unknown if these features will change before they are rolled out or if they’ll launch at all.

Earlier today, we covered a story where lines of code on Google Bard‘s website suggested Bard Advanced may be a paid service tier. But it appears that wasn’t the only news hiding on the web page. It’s now been discovered that several new features could be coming to the chatbot as well.

On X (formerly Twitter), Dylan Roussel shared details on features he found hiding on the Google Bard site. The first of the features appear to be something that lets you “Create Bots.” Outside of its codename “Motoko,” not much is known about this custom bot creator. It’s possible Motoko could be something similar to OpenAI’s custom GPTs.

1. Motoko. There isn’t much about Motoko yet. However there is just enough for me to tell you that Google will allow you to “Create Bots.” I can’t say what they mean by bots exactly, if they will be shareable or anything, but yes… Motoko is the codename for “Bots.” pic.twitter.com/4wW4AKbzIS — Dylan Roussel (@evowizz) January 4, 2024

The next feature appears to be a new “Gallery” section. The image describes this feature as a way to “Explore different topics to see what you can do with Bard.” This would seemingly mean you can look at example prompts based on various topics and see the results.

Dylan Roussel

A “Tasks” feature was spotted as well, but it’s unclear what the feature would be for. Roussel predicts this feature will be used for long-running operations, like generating an image.

There’s also a new sharing option that lets users create a public link to share Bard queries with others. Apparently, it will allow users to set the background and foreground of a shared link.

The last feature that was discovered is something called “Power Up.” As explained by the X (formerly Twitter) user, this feature may allow you to improve your prompts for a better outcome by running them through an AI to “expand” them. So if you’re not great at coming up with prompts on your own, this tool would presumably help you create better ones.

