The latest update to Bard brings images from Google Search

From Windows Copilot to AI features coming to the Microsoft Store, Microsoft has been dominating AI news headlines today. Not to be outdone, Google has just announced a new feature coming to Google Bard.

On its Experiment updates page — a page dedicated to listing out changes to Google Bard — Google revealed Bard was given a new function. The AI chatbot now has the ability to provide images along with responses when relevant.

Starting with English responses, Bard can now bring in images from Google Search, so you can get helpful responses with visuals. You can also ask Bard for images directly. Bard will show a source for each image.

For example, the user can submit a prompt asking something like, “What are some must-see sights in New Orleans?” Bard will be able to provide a text response as well as an image of the locations.