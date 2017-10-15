We’ve just made it through another Friday the 13th, and Halloween is right around the corner. If you’re having trouble getting in the spooky spirit, perhaps Google Assistant can help.

Google has just added a handful of quizzes and fun Halloween-themed Easter eggs to the Assistant. Here’s the full list of new voice commands:

Ok Google, what should I be for Halloween?

Ok Google, get directions to the nearest pumpkin patch.

Ok Google, how do I get rid of monsters?

Ok Google, add Halloween candy to my shopping list.

Ok Google, scare me.

Ok Google, let’s get spooky. This one sets the Halloween vibe, with spooky music and flickering smart lights.



Instead of listing all of the Assistant’s responses, I’m going to let you folks try them out for yourself. It’s more fun that way!