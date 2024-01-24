Google's Art Selfie 2 app transforms your selfies into historic art styles

Google

TL;DR Google is launching a new version of its Art Selfie app.

Art Selfie 2 can transform your selfies into over 25 different art styles.

The app will also present you with facts about the art style used and will allow you to learn more about the artistic movements, historical periods, and locations that inspired the style.

Art Selfie — launched in 2018 — allowed people to use their photos to find their art doppelgänger. Google is now launching a sequel to that app that will transform your selfies into famous works of art.

In a blog post, Google announced it is rolling out a new app that’s called Art Selfie 2. The new app takes advantage of generative AI to take your picture and reimagine it in different art styles.

The Mountain View-based firm says the app has over 25 different art styles to choose from, and more will be added in the future. Some of these art styles are based on work from artists like Claude Monet, Johannes Vermeer, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, and more.

In addition to turning your selfies into art, the app also provides a chance to learn about these art styles. Google says when your image is generated, you’ll be presented with facts about the style. You’ll also be offered a “read more” option that will allow you to learn more about the artistic movements, historical periods, and locations that inspired the style.

Google also mentioned that it is expanding the availability of Art Remix to more countries. This app also uses generative AI, but presents you with artwork and challenges you to change the art with AI prompts.

Both Art Selfie 2 and Art Remix are available to use right now. Art Selfie 2 can be found in the Google Arts & Culture app on Android and iOS under the Play tab. Art Remix, however, is in the Play Tab on the Google Arts & Culture website and app.

