Google set to purge the Play Store of low-quality apps

TL;DR Google is cracking down on low-effort apps that are currently published on the Play Store.

The tech giant has updated its Spam and Minimum Functionality policy to remove or restrict apps that fail to provide a basic level of functionality and quality.

The updated policy goes into effect on August 31, 2024.

Google has a fairly strict vetting process for Android apps before they’re allowed to be listed in the Play Store. But it appears that the tech giant is now doubling down on its efforts to squash low-effort and possibly risky apps and remove them from the Play Store altogether.

The Mountain View firm recently updated its Spam and Minimum Functionality policy to ensure that apps that are currently part of the Play catalog provide users with a quality user experience. Google notes that “apps should provide a stable, responsive, and engaging user experience.” This means apps that crash, lack adequate content to engage the user, and don’t offer utility will be removed from the Play Store.

Google explains that text-only apps, single wallpaper apps, apps that don’t install or load after installation, and unresponsive apps are most at risk of being in violation of the company’s new policy. This update is expected to go into effect on August 31, 2024.

While this might seem like a big change, removing and restricting apps isn’t new for Google. In 2023, the tech giant prevented 2.28 million policy-violating apps from being published on the Play Store, according to a Google blog. The company also rejected almost 200,000 app submissions to better protect users.

The stringent guidelines that come as part of the updated Spam and Minimum Functionality policy will only help improve the overall safety of the apps available on the Play Store and create a more reliable user experience for Android owners.

