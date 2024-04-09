The Pixel 9 is months away, but the Google app just mentioned it

TL;DR The latest version of the Google app reportedly contains a few references to the Pixel 9.

These references come after renders recently leaked online, suggesting we could see three Pixel 9 phones.

We’re expecting the Google Pixel 9 series to launch in Q3 2024, and it looks like we could get three models this time. Now, it appears that the Google app has referenced the Pixel 9 name.

TheSpAndroid dug into the latest beta version of the Google app (version 15.14.34.29) and discovered several mentions of the Pixel 9. Check out the screenshot below.

The references are purportedly related to the Google Assistant setup wizard on the Pixel 9. Meanwhile, the JSON file here is actually an animation file for the setup screen, but it doesn’t reference the upcoming phones. Check it out below.

Needless to say, Google is clearly (and unsurprisingly) working on the Pixel 9 series. We expect plenty more disclosures of this nature and leaks in general as we get closer to the expected October launch window.

Leaked renders point to a Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and a small Pixel 9 Pro. The latter would be a major addition for Google, as the company has long offered a cheaper, standard phone with several cutbacks and a larger, more expensive Pro device with plenty of features. So a pocket-friendly Pro model that still maintains most of the premium additions seems like a sensible move.

Comments