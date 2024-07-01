Google app makes private browsing effortless with new Incognito button (APK teardown)

TL;DR The latest beta version of the Google app for Android makes a couple of changes.

There’s a new Incognito mode button when you type in the search bar.

The text underneath the tabs has been removed.

If you’re a frequent user of the Google app on your Android phone, get ready for some changes. The app could add a new Incognito mode button, and you may notice that some text is missing.

If you want to go into Incognito mode in the current version of the Google app, you must first tap on your profile picture in the top right corner. After, you’ll see the option presented just under your account. But soon you could have another way to bring up an Incognito tab.

Digging through the latest beta version of the Google app for Android (version 15.26.34.29.arm64), we found that there is a new Incognito button. This button appears as soon as you start typing into the search bar. While this doesn’t work for us yet, this should make going into Incognito mode far more convenient.

This isn’t the only change we discovered in the latest beta. It appears Google plans to simplify the look of the tabs at the bottom of the screen by removing the text. So you’ll no longer see words like Home, Search, or Saved underneath their icons.

Overall, the removal of the text seems to clean up the UI a bit. It’s a minor change that won’t change much, but we do think it makes the page look a little better.

