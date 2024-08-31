The Google app could soon be blessed with some bottom bar consistency (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is testing a bottom bar for the in-app browser present within the Google app.

The Google app uses a Chrome Custom Tab implementation to display external content.

Google has also been testing a redistributed bottom bar in the Google app, so this change could bring about some consistency.

Google is testing a few things for the Google app, such as colorful new icon shortcuts that have recently begun rolling out to beta testers. Now, we’ve spotted another change within the Google app, but it goes a level deeper and concerns the browser available within the Google app.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

With the latest Google app v15.34.32.28, we’ve spotted three variations for a new bottom bar for the browser inside the Google app. Google uses Chrome Custom Tabs to display external website content, so this change is also courtesy of efforts from the Chrome team.

Screenshot 1 Screenshot 2 Screenshot 3

The current version of Chrome Custom Tabs implementation within the Google app does not have a bottom bar. In the first screenshot, you can see a bottom bar with two icons: one for adding the website to favorites (in collections, not bookmarks) and the other for sharing it forward. In the second screenshot, we can see a third icon in the middle for insights. The third screenshot shows a redistributed arrangement of the same three icons.

Here’s a demo of the bottom bar in action within the Google app’s Chrome Custom Tabs implementation.

When trying to activate the feature, we activated the second screenshot by default, while the other two screenshots required some more messing around. We have seen Google messing around with the search button in the app’s bottom bar, so a bottom bar in the in-app browser will give the two UIs some consistency.

This change is not rolling out to users at the moment. We’ll update the article if and when Google begins rolling this out to end users.

