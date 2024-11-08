Google apps gets new 'Activity' tab for easy access to search history and saved items

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The Google app seems to be getting a new “Activity” tab.

The tab allows users to easily access their search history from both Chrome and the Google app itself.

It will also serve as a hub for managing saved items, replacing the existing “Saved” tab.

Google is rolling out a new feature for the Google app that brings a new “Activity” tab at the bottom of the app. The new option allows users to easily access their search history from both Chrome and the Google app itself. The “Activity” tab, which is currently in the testing phase, will also serve as a central hub for managing saved items, replacing the existing “Saved” tab.

You're reading an Authority Insights story. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won’t find anywhere else.

Unlike a simple web view-based interface, the new “Activity” tab offers a fully native app experience, giving users a more integrated way to interact with their browsing and search history. Users will now be able to view, manage, and even take actions such as saving, sharing, or deleting specific history items directly within the app.

Android Authority contributor Assemble Debug reports that the feature has been in development for almost two months. It seems to be available now for a few users, so Google is probably taking it out for a spin before rolling it out widely, which could happen in the coming weeks.

A user named Andrey (@andrey4ik21pro1_q on Telegram) shared screenshots and a video of the new “Activity” tab with Assemble Debug after noticing it on his Pixel 7 Pro running Android 15. The Google app version the user is on is 15.44.25.29.arm64. Notably, this feature was accessible without the need for any flags or additional configurations. Our own Pixel 8 Pro is running version 15.44.27.29 but the “Activity” tab is not available on it just yet.

Keep an eye out for the feature, as it may be rolling out to more users very soon.

You might like

Comments