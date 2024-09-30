Google's working with Amtrak to make booking train travel easier

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Search and Google Flights will now display Amtrak routes and schedules alongside flight options.

Users can book Amtrak tickets directly through Google Search, eliminating the need to re-enter trip information on Amtrak.com.

This partnership aims to encourage travelers to consider train travel as an environment-friendly alternative to flying.

Amtrak has announced a new partnership with Google aimed at encouraging travelers to opt for trains for their travel needs. This collaboration integrates Amtrak’s data directly into Google Search, allowing users to view real-time departure times, trip durations, and fares for Amtrak routes directly within their search results.

This integration isn’t limited to just those actively seeking rail travel. When users search for flights on Google Search or Google Flights, Google will now also present Amtrak as a possible alternative, potentially steering travelers toward a more ‘eco-friendly’ choice.

The partnership will also simplify the booking process for travelers. Once a user selects a train on Google Search, they can seamlessly proceed to Amtrak.com to finalize their booking without having to re-enter their trip details.

Amtrak highlights the environmental benefits of choosing train travel over flying, stating that it can reduce a traveler’s carbon footprint by up to 72%. The company also emphasized the potential of the US railway infrastructure, the world’s largest by mileage, to support an expanded network of “low-carbon, high-capacity intercity passenger rail routes.”

While Amtrak is positioning trains as a clear alternative to flying, especially for those concerned with sustainability, the realities of rail travel in the US paint a more complex picture. Long-distance train journeys can take considerably more time than air travel, and there are frequent reports of most trains facing significant delays that can stretch for hours, creating uncertainty for travelers on tight schedules.

That being said, trains can still be a viable alternative for shorter trips, especially between major urban centers. Plus, trains offer passengers the opportunity to take in the natural beauty of the US in a way that cars and planes simply cannot.

Whether it’s the promise of a more eco-friendly way of travel or appealing to people who are interested in the journey as much as the destination, Amtrak’s integration with Google could surely encourage more people to give trains a second look.

