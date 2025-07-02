Google hit with $314m fine for collecting data from idle Android phones without permission

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has been ordered to pay $314.6 million to Android phone users in California for collecting and sending their data.

The lawsuit argued that Google collected data from idle Android phones without the users’ permission, consuming cellular data in the process.

The company said it would appeal the verdict.

Google undoubtedly collects plenty of user data from Android phones. However, a California jury has found that the search giant must pay $314.6 million to Android phone users in the state for “misusing” their data.

Reuters reports that the jury sided with plaintiffs who filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of roughly 14 million Californians in 2019. The lawsuit argued that Google collected data from idle Android phones without permission. This data was apparently collected for the purposes of targeted advertising, among other uses, while consuming the users’ cellular data in the process.

Plaintiff attorney Glen Summers reportedly said that the ruling “forcefully vindicates the merits of this case and reflects the seriousness of Google’s misconduct.”

A Google spokesperson told Reuters that the verdict “misunderstands services that are critical to the security, performance, and reliability of Android devices,” adding that the company would appeal. Google also told the court that users consented to these data transfers as part of the company’s terms and privacy policies. It claimed that no Android users were harmed by these practices.

This isn’t the only lawsuit on the matter, though. A separate lawsuit filed on behalf of the 49 other states makes the same claims and will reportedly go to trial in April 2026.

