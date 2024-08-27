Google now offers a better, faster way to reply in Gmail

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is now rolling out a smaller reply window in Gmail for Android.

The smaller window sits at the bottom of conversations and lets you reference the received email as you compose a response.

Gmail on Android opens a new window when you hit the reply or forward buttons in a conversation. Fortunately, Google is working on an even faster way to reply to mails.

Google announced that Gmail on Android now lets you reply to emails via a small window at the bottom of conversations. This means you don’t need to open a new window and can easily reference the initial email. Check out the screenshot below.

What if you need more space to compose a lengthier reply, though? Fortunately, you can just tap the expand icon to get a larger window and formatting options.

Google says the smaller Gmail reply window is available to individual Workspace users and personal users on Android right now. However, this is a gradual rollout over 15 days for Workspace customers. There’s no specific timeline for iOS users, short of Google saying the feature would arrive “later this year.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about this option, though. We previously reported on the existence of this smaller reply window in May 2024, and several users received the feature at the time. But it looks like the option is finally ready for prime time.

