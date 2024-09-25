This latest addition to Gmail for mobile could help minimize scams

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Gmail for Android and iOS will start showing a checkmark next to senders who have adopted BIMI with a VMC.

The feature is already live on the web and will take a few weeks to roll out to mobile users.

A verified checkmark in Gmail guarantees that the sender is who they claim to be.

Users have been falling for email scams for as long as the digital mailing service has existed. Last year, the Gmail website started showing a checkmark next to verified senders, confirming that they are indeed the parties they claim to be. To help mobile users recognize authentic senders, the Gmail app for Android and iOS will start showing a similar checkmark in the coming weeks.

Google has announced that it will start displaying a checkmark next to verified senders in the Gmail app for iOS and Android. To qualify, the sender must adopt Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) and have a registered trademark with a Verified Mark Certificate (VMC). This guarantees that the associated domain name is, in fact, that of the company, making it harder for scammers to impersonate known brands.

Beyond that, Gmail now supports BIMI’s Common Mark Certificate (CMC). If the sender has a CMC but not a VMC, the mailing platform will show its avatar without a verified checkmark.

It’s worth noting that the verified checkmarks will only appear in the official Gmail app. Google states that you won’t be able to see the symbol if you’re using a third-party email client on your iOS or Android phone.

Like most fresh Google features, verified checkmarks in Gmail will gradually roll out to Android and iOS users over the next few weeks. If you don’t see the change yet, ensure you’re running the latest version of the app and wait for your account’s turn.

