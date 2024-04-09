Gmail really wants to take all the pain away from drafting emails

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Gmail’s Help Me Write feature now lets you dictate your text prompt, making it even easier to generate a draft email.

Help Me Write is also getting an instant polish feature that can polish a rough outline email to make it send-worthy.

Help Me Write and other generative AI features within Gmail are available to Google Workspace customers.

If you are a Google Workspace customer, you get access to helpful features like Gmail’s Help Me Write. Help Me Write is a generative AI feature that lets you draft emails using text prompts. It takes the effort out of email, and you can spend a minute polishing and fine-tuning the result rather than wracking your head on what to write. If you need even more excuses to spend less time typing, Gmail is now getting voice prompts for the Help Me Write feature.

With voice prompts for Help Me Write, you can dictate your text prompt to Gmail. Gmail will then use Google Gemini for Workspace to draft out your email for you. That’s even less typing than ever before.

Help Me Write is also getting an instant polish feature that takes your rough draft email and polishes it to make it send-worthy. From what we can see in the screenshot, it can complete broken sentences, correct spellings, fix grammar and sentence structures, and create a structured email from rambling thoughts.

Voice prompting for Gmail’s Help Me Write feature is available only on mobile and restricted to Google Workspace customers. Further, Help Me Write is accessible through the Workspace Labs program. To access the feature, you must sign up to test Google’s early-stage products, use US English, and reside in a supported country.

If you aren’t a Workspace user, you won’t be able to access these features just yet. We hope to see the feature roll out to the consumer version of Gmail in the future. Google says that Gmail’s Help Me Write feature is fairly popular, with 70% of enterprise users who use it end up using Gemini’s suggestions. That’s a good acceptance rate, and consumers will undoubtedly benefit from this AI use case.

