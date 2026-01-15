A long-absent Gmail feature may finally be coming to Android

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

TL;DR Gmail on Android may finally let you create, edit, and delete labels from your phone.

This would bring Android closer to feature parity with Gmail on desktop and iOS.

The long-desired feature is currently in testing, with no guarantee it will roll out.

Like many of you, I use labels in Gmail to organize my inbox, so it never made much sense that I couldn’t create or delete them from my phone. Google somehow managed to roll out an AI Inbox for Gmail before giving Android users proper label controls. Thankfully, it looks like that wrong is finally about to be righted.

In a recent version of Gmail for Android (v.2025.12.29.855765709.Release), we were able to activate new options that let you create, edit, and delete labels directly from the app. That’s something Gmail has supported on the desktop for years, and even something iPhone and iPad users have already had access to, but this would be its debut on Android.

In testing, label creation lives exactly where you’d expect it to, as shown in the screenshot above. A new Create label option appears in Gmail’s main sidebar, alongside your existing system and custom labels. Tapping it opens a simple dialog where you name the label and save.

Managing labels works a little differently, not unlike the process on iPhone and iPad detailed on Google’s support pages. To edit or delete one, you’ll need to head into Settings, select Inbox, and then hit Manage labels. From there, you can rename a label or delete it entirely.

These controls only apply to labels you’ve created yourself, including ones originally made on desktop or iOS. Built-in system labels are still locked down, just as they are elsewhere. And if you delete a label, Gmail makes it clear that your emails aren’t going anywhere.

As with all APK teardowns, there’s no guarantee this feature will ever roll out publicly or arrive exactly as shown here. That said, the UI looks polished, and the behavior closely mirrors what’s already available on other platforms. More importantly, it’s not doing anything revolutionary, and it’s long overdue, so we expect it to be a matter of time.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

