Today is the last day to save your unused Gmail account!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is set to delete inactive accounts starting December 1, 2023, to enhance security.

The purge, targeting accounts unused for two years or more, prioritizes deleting the accounts themselves rather than just stored content.

The deletion will only affect personal Gmail accounts.

Get ready for the imminent Google account purge. If you’re attached to that dormant account and its associated content, today is the last day to act.

In a move to enhance security, Google announced back in May that it would start erasing Google accounts that have remained inactive for two years or more.

Unlike the previous policy, which only deleted stored content, this update targets the accounts themselves. The rationale behind the change is to strengthen security measures since unused accounts are more vulnerable to being targeted by hackers. The deletion process is set to commence on December 1, 2023, which is tomorrow.

If you are still clinging onto your inactive Gmail accounts, this is your last window of opportunity to back up and save your data or restore your accounts. Google will start rolling out the deletion process in phases, beginning with accounts created but left untouched. Notably, Google has assured users that accounts with YouTube videos will be spared for now.

Preserving your account is a simple task — just make it active. Simply signing in and sending an email should do the trick.

It’s crucial to recognize that this policy only pertains to personal accounts. Gmail accounts associated with organizations, such as schools and businesses, will remain unaffected by this purge.

