The world’s first 'smartphone for pets' launched at MWC 2025

Bogdan Petrovan / Android Authority

We’ve seen plenty of quirky announcements come out of MWC 2025, but GlocalMe’s new PetPhone might just be the most unusual.

While pet-focused wearables aren’t new, the PetPhone promises something closer to genuine two-way communication between pets and their owners. True, calling it a “smartphone for pets” is a bold marketing move, but if the device delivers on its claims, it could genuinely transform pet care for the right audience.

You might wonder how two-way communication works with an animal on the other end. PetPhone can be programmed to recognize barks or other actions. If your dog seems agitated, for instance, the device alerts you and allows you to initiate a voice response to calm your pet remotely. As a dog owner myself, I can see how being able to reassure my pup from afar would be incredibly helpful — especially if the pet learns to respond positively to a familiar voice emanating from the PetPhone’s speaker.

Bogdan Petrovan / Android Authority

Beyond communication, PetPhone also includes health monitoring features that give owners a window into their pet’s wellbeing. Even better, it integrates multiple tracking technologies — GPS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth — so you can locate your furry companion in areas where a single method might fail.

Pet tech can feel like overkill, but it’s a market on the rise. While most owners may be content with simpler solutions, some will appreciate the combination of health monitoring, location tracking, and real-time interaction that PetPhone delivers.

In addition to PetPhone, GlocalMe also unveiled other “global localization” products at MWC, including a triple-SIM solution that pairs an eSIM, an OTA SIM, and the company’s CloudSIM, plus the CloudSIM kit—a USB-C device offering multi-network coverage for compatible gadgets.

