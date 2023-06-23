Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
How to play Genshin Impact on Android with a controller
Genshin Impact is one of the most popular “free-to-play” action RPGs in the world, helped by its support for mobile play on Android, iPhone, and iPad. A controller, of course, can potentially make any action game better, especially versus touchscreen inputs that block your view.
QUICK ANSWER
- Set up a controller mapping tool such as Mantis Gamepad Pro.
- Watch the opening cutscene and complete Paimon's tutorial.
- Tap the Paimon menu in the top-left corner of the gameplay screen, next to the mini-map.
- Tap the gear icon to open the Settings menu, then Controls.
- Put your controller into pairing mode (if it uses Bluetooth).
- Tap Control Type, then select Controller in the drop-down menu.
Can you play Genshin Impact on Android with a controller?
Yes you can, although enabling controller support is a more convoluted than it needs to be. To even open up the option you need to watch the game’s opening cutscene, meet Paimon, then follow a tutorial teaching the game’s basic touchscreen controls, including a combat encounter. This is in contrast to many Android games, which let you use a USB or Bluetooth gamepad from the jump.
On top of that, you’ll need to re-pair every time, and the game doesn’t have official controller support on Android. That means using something like the Razer Kishi V2‘s Virtual Controller mode, or a third-party mapping app such as Mantis Gamepad Pro.
How to play Genshin Impact on Android with a controller
Follow these steps to enable a controller:
- First, setup a controller mapping tool such as Mantis Gamepad Pro or Razer’s Virtual Controller.
- Watch the opening cutscene and complete Paimon’s tutorial if you haven’t already.
- Tap the Paimon menu in the top-left corner of the gameplay screen, next to the mini-map.
- Tap the gear icon to open the Settings menu, then Controls.
- Put your controller into pairing mode (if it uses Bluetooth).
- Tap Control Type, then select Controller in the drop-down menu.
- Later, you can go back to the Controls menu to adjust camera sensitivity, or possibly invert the Y-axis (up-down movement) if you prefer aircraft-style controls. Don’t invert the X-axis.