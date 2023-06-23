Genshin Impact is one of the most popular “free-to-play” action RPGs in the world, helped by its support for mobile play on Android, iPhone, and iPad. A controller, of course, can potentially make any action game better, especially versus touchscreen inputs that block your view.

How to play Genshin Impact on Android with a controller

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Yes you can, although enabling controller support is a more convoluted than it needs to be. To even open up the option you need to watch the game’s opening cutscene, meet Paimon, then follow a tutorial teaching the game’s basic touchscreen controls, including a combat encounter. This is in contrast to many Android games, which let you use a USB or Bluetooth gamepad from the jump.

On top of that, you’ll need to re-pair every time, and the game doesn’t have official controller support on Android. That means using something like the Razer Kishi V2‘s Virtual Controller mode, or a third-party mapping app such as Mantis Gamepad Pro.

Follow these steps to enable a controller: First, setup a controller mapping tool such as Mantis Gamepad Pro or Razer’s Virtual Controller.

Watch the opening cutscene and complete Paimon’s tutorial if you haven’t already.

Tap the Paimon menu in the top-left corner of the gameplay screen, next to the mini-map.

in the top-left corner of the gameplay screen, next to the mini-map. Tap the gear icon to open the Settings menu, then Controls .

to open the Settings menu, then . Put your controller into pairing mode (if it uses Bluetooth).

Tap Control Type , then select Controller in the drop-down menu.

, then select in the drop-down menu. Later, you can go back to the Controls menu to adjust camera sensitivity, or possibly invert the Y-axis (up-down movement) if you prefer aircraft-style controls. Don’t invert the X-axis.

