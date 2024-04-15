GenAI phones will grow 4x by 2027, but do you really care?

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR A new report forecasts that GenAI smartphone shipments will increase from 11% in 2024 to 43% by 2027.

Samsung currently ships the most GenAI phones, but Apple is likely to take the lead by next year once it enters the AI space.

Qualcomm will lead the AI SoC space by the end of this year.

Both Google and Samsung made AI features a huge part of their most recent flagship smartphone launches, but we can expect this innovation to become the new normal. According to a new report, the number of GenAI phones shipped is set to quadruple by 2027.

The report commissioned by Counterpoint Research forecasts that 11% of the smartphones shipped in 2024 will feature an element of GenAI, and that share is set to rise to 43% by 2027. This is in no small part down to the fact that Apple is expected to join the segment later this year, becoming the market leader by the end of 2025.

The publication defines a GenAI phone as a “mobile device that leverages large-scale, pre-trained generative AI models to create original content or perform contextually aware tasks.” To put it more simply, if your next handset can help you write a whole email from a few ChatGPT-style prompts or design a unique wallpaper based on your preferences, it would fall into this category.

Samsung is currently leading the way in the GenAI smartphone space, no doubt contributing to Qualcomm producing almost half of the mobile AI SoCs in 2024. MediaTek is the next biggest shipper of AI chips with 13%.

It’s an interesting, if entirely unsurprising, projection. But what we want to know is, do you care? Assuming that you’re getting by just fine without a GenAI phone right now, will you embrace the new tech when it comes your way? Let us know in the poll below.

Do you really care about AI features on your phones? 263 votes Yes 51 % No 32 % I am indifferent 17 %

