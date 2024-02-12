The Gemini Android app is already available in more regions, including Europe and Asia

TL;DR The Gemini app should officially roll out in multiple other regions today.

However, you can now sideload the app and get it working in English in multiple countries.

Google is working hard to make its new Assistant-replacing Gemini Android app available widely. The company had previously given no updates about a European launch for the app, but things have changed over the weekend.

According to Jack Krawczyk, the product lead for Gemini at Google, the mobile app should roll out to LATAM, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Canada on Monday, i.e., today. Krawczyk also confirmed that the company plans to bring it to Europe as soon as possible. But if you can’t wait, you can already sideload Gemini in many of these regions.

Ok – Gemini day 2 recap: things people like, things we gotta fix. Keep your feedback coming. We’re reading it all. THINGS PEOPLE LIKE (♥️♥️♥️)

– Writing style

– Creativity for helping you find the right words/ideas

– Speed of responses

– Not hitting usage caps

– Online… — Jack Krawczyk (@JackK) February 10, 2024

I managed to sideload Gemini on my Pixel 8 Pro in India, and it works as intended. I can summon it by long-pressing the power button or using the “Hey, Google” wake word. That said, you still can’t download Gemini officially from the Google Play Store in India.

Meanwhile, multiple others have also reported being able to access the Gemini Android app in European countries. A user in Germany was able to sideload and get it working in English. The APK is also working for users in the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Poland, Canada, and some other countries. However, some folks can’t get the voice responses to work on the app just yet. This wasn’t a problem in our case, but we’ve seen reports from users who have to tap the speaker icon to get a spoken result.

So you can wait a bit more for Google to roll out the Gemini app officially in your region, or if you want to check it out now, you can try your luck by installing the APK. In any case, you might not have to wait long before the Gemini app hits your Android devices.

