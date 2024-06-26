Google could give Gemini Advanced users early access to Imagen 3 (APK teardown)

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is opening up Imagen 3 to Gemini Advanced users.

Activating a flag in the Google app makes a popup appear inviting users to try Imagen 3 in early access.

Previously, Imagen 3 was only available to select creators in private view in ImageFX.

Last month, Google announced Imagen 3, its most advanced text-to-image AI model. While only a handful of people were allowed to use the tool at the time, it looks like Google is ready to expand access.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

When Google first announced Imagen 3 in a blog on May 14, it stated: Starting today, Imagen 3 is available to select creators in private preview in ImageFX, and by joining our waitlist. Imagen 3 will be coming soon to Vertex AI. So, if you wanted to give Imagen 3 a try, you would have to be one of the lucky few chosen to test it out or join the waitlist.

While investigating the Google app for Android (beta version 15.25.31.29), we discovered that activating a flag triggered a popup. That popup has a header that says “First look: Imagen 3” and is followed by text that invites Gemini Advanced subscribers to try Imagen 3 in early access. The popup also has a drop-down list mentioning all of the new and updated features that come with the latest version of the AI tool

There seems to be no actual way to tell if the model is using Imagen 3. But if it is, then it seems Google is now letting more users take its new AI image generator for a spin.

