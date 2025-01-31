Gemini 2.0 Flash is finally ready for prime time

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google announced Gemini 2.0 back in December.

Those models included Gemini 2.0 Flash, which was initially available in experimental form.

Today Google graduates 2.0 Flash to full-blown status, ready for you to use in the Gemini app and on the web

Keeping up with advancements in artificial intelligence is practically a full-time job, and this week basically everyone was obsessed with learning all they could about DeepSeek, the open-source model from China. While that sent stock markets into a tizzy, it’s also exactly the sort of thing we’re only going to see more of, as accessing powerful AI tools only becomes easier and easier by the day. Today Google shares its own latest progress along that line, as Gemini’s Flash 2.0 model leaves its experimental phase.

We first got to give Gemini Flash 2.0 a spin last month, as Google introduced an early experimental version of Gemini Flash 2.0 as the first of its Gemini 2.0 models. Beyond just being faster than the 1.5 edition, Flash 2.0 promised greatly improved support for handling media input, letting you prime Gemini with pictures and video. Specifically, Google points out its prowess at helping with brainstorming, learning, and writing.

With Gemini, Google gives you the option to chose the specific model you want to interact with. And while Flash 2.0 has left the experimental stage, if you ever do find it behaving in a way that doesn’t really meet your needs, you still have the option to switch over to an older model — Google says that both Gemini 1.5 Flash and 1.5 Pro will stick around for at least “the next few weeks.”

The company also shares that image generation in Gemini now takes full advantage of Imagen 3, its powerful image synthesis tool we put through its paces last fall. While it runs into some important limitations, it’s also incredibly powerful, so we’re eager to see what Gemini Flash 2.0 can do with it. All these tools should be available for you to use on both the Gemini app and website as of today.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like