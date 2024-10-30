Google gives Gboard a glow up with this colorful new change

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR The Dynamic Color Gboard theme on Android is receiving an update that slightly changes its look.

The accented non-letter buttons are now all the same color, creating a more unified appearance.

No changes appear to have been made to the other themes.

The next time you start typing on your Android phone, you might notice something a little different with Gboard. The Dynamic Color theme for Gboard has received an update.

First spotted by 9to5Google, the accented non-letter keys for Gboard on the Dynamic Color theme have changed. The change applies to both the light and dark versions of the theme.

Before the change was made, the backspace, enter, period, comma/emoji, ?123, shift, and menu buttons used three different sets of colors. As you can see in the left screenshot above, these colors are each different shades of blue. In the updated version of the Dynamic Color theme, these keys are now all the same shade of blue. Despite the more unified look between these buttons, you’ll notice that they are still different from the white background of the letter keys.

It’s unclear why Google decided to make such an adjustment to the Gboard. The outlet hypothesizes that it’s a move to make the keys less distracting and the keyboard appear more cohesive.

It seems that the update only affects the Dynamic theme, as the System Auto and Default options still only feature the one accented enter key. This change can reportedly be found in the latest Gboard beta (version 14.7.10.x). However, it looks like the change isn’t appearing widely quite yet.

