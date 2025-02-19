This Pixel-exclusive Gboard feature will now be more useful around the world (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR An Android Authority teardown has revealed that Google is working on more supported languages for Gboard’s proofreading feature.

Our teardown shows that proofreading functionality could be available in German, Spanish, French, Italian, Japanese, and Korean.

This would be a huge expansion as the feature is currently restricted to English.

Google Pixel phones have loads of AI features, and recent devices offer a proofreading feature in Gboard. Unfortunately, the feature is restricted to English right now, but there’s good news if you were hoping for more languages.

We dug into the Private Compute Core app (version 1.0.release.721432993) and found code that hints at more supported languages for proofreading in Gboard. These code snippets point to pending proofreading support in German, Spanish, French, Italian, Japanese, and Korean. Check out the screenshot below.

This would be a major expansion of Gboard’s proofreading capabilities, which have only been available in English in the US until now. So this expansion opens the door to loads more markets around the world. This would also be good news for Pixel owners in general as it’s not uncommon for Pixel features to be restricted to English and/or the US at first.

In any event, the proofreading feature in Gboard uses generative AI to correct your spelling, grammar, and punctuation. Users can simply tap the “fix it” button when Gboard detects any errors with typed or dictated text. While apps like Grammarly already offer this capability, native integration in Gboard might be more convenient for many users.

