Gboard might soon let users switch to a different font (APK teardown)

TL;DR Gboard might soon get a new customization feature to help users change the keyboard’s font.

A teardown of the Gboard app has revealed that the feature will let users switch from Google’s default font to the system font.

The feature is currently in development and could roll out with a future update.

Google might soon introduce a new customization feature in its first-party keyboard app that will let users switch to a different font. This feature is currently in development, but we’ve managed to get an early look at it in the latest Gboard beta.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Gboard version 14.4.06.646482735 beta includes evidence pointing toward an upcoming Font setting in the keyboard Preferences menu. As you can see in the following screenshots, this setting will let you switch from Google’s default font for Gboard to the System default font for a more consistent look.

It appears the feature won’t let you pick any custom font for the Gboard app, and you will have to rely on switching to a different system font to change the keyboard’s look. Since only a few OEMs, like Samsung and OnePlus, offer support for multiple fonts in their Android skins, this feature won’t amount to much on devices that don’t offer custom font support.

As mentioned earlier, the ability to switch Gboard’s font is currently in development and it’s not available in the current beta release. Google will likely roll it out with a future update, but we don’t have a definite release timeline at the moment.

