New AI-powered Gboard tool could make grammar mistakes a thing of the past

TL;DR Google is rolling out a Gboard feature called “Proofread.”

The tool can be found in Gboard beta version 13.4.

When the feature is on, it will process your text and fix spelling and grammar mistakes.

Google has been working on a variety of generative AI tools for months now. One of the latest of those tools is now rolling out for beta users of Gboard and will help you fix your grammar mistakes.

As discovered by 9to5Google, a “Proofread” option has appeared in Gboard version 13.4, which is currently in beta. This option reportedly appeared on the outlet’s Pixel Fold where it sits in Gboard’s toolbar as a “Fix it” prompt.

When the feature is activated, the user appears to be greeted by a pop-up that explains how Proofread works. As its name suggests, Proofread processes whatever you type, identifies errors in spelling and grammar, and provides suggestions for fixes. You can also use the “Fix it” button to fix the errors for you automatically.

If you use Grammarly for writing, all of this probably sounds pretty familiar. This tool is essentially Google’s version of Grammarly designed for Gboard. It’s important to note that the pop-up mentioned earlier warns that your text is being sent to Google, which is what allows for the processing to happen.

On the surface, it sounds like a more advanced version of the autocorrect Gboard currently offers. It’s unknown when Google will roll this feature out to the general public.

This actually isn’t the first time we’ve seen the Proofread feature. Back in August, mentions of a Proofread feature appeared in the Gboard v13.3 beta. There was also a mention of generative AI stickers and a “Handwriting” mode for writing with a stylus.

